Barcode Scanner Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to a new report by IMARC Group. the global barcode scanner market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Also known as barcode readers, barcode scanners are electronic devices that are used for reading and recording the information of a printed barcode. They comprise a light source, lens, sensor and decoder circuitry for translating optical impulses into digital data that further aids in decoding relevant information. Barcode scanners are extensively utilized in the warehouse management for providing a real-time overview of products stored in the warehouse.

Market Trends:

Barcode scanners are extensively employed in the healthcare sector for providing real-time insights into medical supplies, staff and assets. Therefore, the thriving healthcare industry is escalating the demand for barcode scanners around the world. Other than this, quick response (QR) codes are gaining traction worldwide as they can be scanned easily through smartphones and tablets. The boosting sales of smartphones, the proliferation of wireless communication technologies and the growing e-commerce sector are some of the factors that are expected to create a positive influence on the market in the upcoming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Handheld Barcode Scanner

Stationary Barcode Scanner

Breakup by Type:

Wired Barcode Scanner

Wireless Barcode Scanner

Breakup by Scanner Type:

Rugged Barcode Scanner

Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner

Breakup by Technology:

Camera Based Reader

Charge Coupled Device Reader

Laser Scanner

Omni Directional Barcode Scanners

Pen Type Reader

RFID Reader

Smart Phone Based Scanner

Others

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Retail and Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics and Warehousing

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

