Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Placement of these bioresorbable devices enable individuals to live with a normal functioning artery as well as the option to undergo an angioplasty in their later years. While still in development stage, the pediatric patient cohort with genetic coronary conditions are a viable target for these fully dissolvable stents that allow restoration of normal vasomotor function as well as normal vessel growth.

BIOTRONIK

Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Elixir Medical Corporation

REVA Medical

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

Amaranth Medical

APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 21%. Apart from increasing coronary stenting procedure volumes that stem from the high CVD-afflicted patient count, this region witnesses quick uptake of CE and FDA-approved devices, which in turn is engendering the high sales revenue of bioresorbable coronary stents in this regional segment. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bioresorbable Coronary Stents. Europe also play important roles in global market. Major Classifications are as follows:

Absorb BVS

Absorb 2nd Generation

Magmaris

Magnitude

MeRes-100

DESolve Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinic