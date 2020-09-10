Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blown Film Extrusion Lines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Blown Film Extrusion Lines:

Blown Film Extrusion Lines is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.

Blown Film Extrusion Lines is the machines used in the blown film extrusion process. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876630 Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Manufactures:

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

Macro Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Types:

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Other Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Applications:

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876630 Scope of this Report:

The classification of Blown Film Extrusion Lines includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, with a production market share nearly 61% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The worldwide market for Blown Film Extrusion Lines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 980 million USD in 2024, from 780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.