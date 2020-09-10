Bulletin Line

Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Blown Film Extrusion Lines

This report focuses on “Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blown Film Extrusion Lines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Blown Film Extrusion Lines:

  • Blown Film Extrusion Lines is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.
  • Blown Film Extrusion Lines is the machines used in the blown film extrusion process.

    Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Manufactures:

  • W&H
  • Reifenhauser
  • HOSOKAWA ALPINE
  • Macchi
  • Davis-Standard
  • Bandera
  • JINMING MACHINERY
  • POLYSTAR MACHINERY
  • SML Extrusion
  • KUNG HSING PLASTIC
  • Macro

    Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Types:

  • 3 Layers
  • 5 Layers
  • 7 Layers
  • Other

    Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Applications:

  • Consumer& Food Packaging
  • Industry Packaging
  • Agricultural Film
  • Bags
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of Blown Film Extrusion Lines includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, with a production market share nearly 61% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.
  • The worldwide market for Blown Film Extrusion Lines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 980 million USD in 2024, from 780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Blown Film Extrusion Lines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Blown Film Extrusion Lines market?
    • How will the global Blown Film Extrusion Lines market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Blown Film Extrusion Lines market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Blown Film Extrusion Lines market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Blown Film Extrusion Lines market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Blown Film Extrusion Lines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blown Film Extrusion Lines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blown Film Extrusion Lines in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Blown Film Extrusion Lines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Blown Film Extrusion Lines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Blown Film Extrusion Lines Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Blown Film Extrusion Lines Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Blown Film Extrusion Lines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Blown Film Extrusion Lines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Blown Film Extrusion Lines Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Blown Film Extrusion Lines Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Blown Film Extrusion Lines Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Blown Film Extrusion Lines Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

