Bronopol Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Bronopol is a bromine compound biocide with applications among various industrial processes, such as in oil & gas, paper & pulp, and paints & coatings industries, and in personal hygiene & cosmetics, cleaning agents, metal working fluids, and water treatment systems, and as a preservative in pharmaceutical liquid and oral medicated solutions. Bronopol is supplied in both, a solid form and as a liquid solution. Hence, providing the end user with variable options for the treatment of bacterial issues in production processes. Major manufacturers generally set up bromine compound production facilities near in house or third party bromine producing plants to lower production costs as shipping and handling costs are minimized and by product inorganic bromides can be used for other industrial purposes. The suppliers of bronopol focus on R&D activities to match customized requirements of the end user for carrying out various operations.

BASF

Shanghai Rich Chemicals

Sharon laboratories

The Dow Chemical Company

Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies

Sai Supreme Chemicals

Mani Agro Chem

Ramdev Chemicals

BQ TECHNOLOGY (HK) COMPANY

This report focuses on the Bronopol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The rising demand for wastewater treatment for the usage of Industry and household be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The usage of bronopol to avoid disturbance during operation of work and to minimize the damage caused by the growth of unwanted microbes and nutrients in the water, such demand will propel the market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, the demand for wastewater management is propelling from the developing countries where bronopol is used in the aforementioned activities, such factors will fuel the market demand. Asia Pacific is expected to be boost market demand for bronopol owing to the growing demand from personal care and cosmetic industry in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to fuel demand for bronopol owing to the demand from various end-user industries such as oil and gas operations, pharmaceutical and pulp and paper among other industries in the region. The worldwide market for Bronopol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Coagulants and Flocculants

Biocides and Disinfectants

PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

Inhibitors

Defoaming Agents

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Water Treatment

Formulaters

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Paints

Coating and Adhesives