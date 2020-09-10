Transcriptions or transcripted documents are building stones of company’s communication and data. It is one of the vital steps that assists enterprises in organizing and filtering raw information into useful applications. These transcripted documents contains information that can be distributed both within and outside the organization. In addition, enterprises lack the presence of staffs that take down notes or type out proceedings of any business meetings, seminars, conferences, interviews or brainstorming sessions, which is among the key factors anticipated to increase the adoption of transcription tools and apps. However detailed descriptions of meetings or seminars are important for the organization for future reference or distribution of the same among investors or stakeholders. Automated business transcriptions are software that record audios and convert the same into written word document or pdfs. These software uses natural language processing (NLP) technology to understand human language and speed to convert the same into written records. This aids organizations to records meetings, seminars and conferences on real-time basis without skipping on any important information or data. Thus, such factors are considered to contribute in the growth of the business transcription market during the forecast period

The business transcription market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. The growth can be attributed to the growing focus of governments across the countries of Asia Pacific on increasing the number of small and medium organizations in order to strengthen their economies. Owing to the availability of limited funds and resources to outsource transcription of documents is leading these small and medium organizations to opt for freelancers for transcriptions of their any required documents or data. On the other hand the developing countries are also experiencing an increasing number of freelancers across the region owning to the increasing preferences of individuals to work as per their own time and feasibility. Therefore, aforesaid factors are projected to push both small and medium as well as large enterprises to opt transcription freelancers in order to remain competitive in the market during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of business transcription market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to increased adoption of automated business transcription software

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the Business Transcription Market are 3Play Media, CGBiz Corporation (scribie), Crimson Interactive Inc, Digital Nirvana, Focus Forward, GMR Transcription Services, Inc, GoTranscript, Indoswift Transcription Services, NCH Software, TRANSCRIPTION OUTSOURCING, LLC, Rev.com, Sonix, Inc, Tech-Synergy, Temi, TranscribeMe Inc, Transcription Panda, TRINT, and Voice Products amongst others

Global Business Transcription Market :

By Component

Tools and Apps Technology-Powered Human-Powered

Services

Business Transcription Market By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

