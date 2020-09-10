Butadiene Market Share, Size Global Industry Demand, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026|Covid19 Impact on Industry

Global Butadiene Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global Butadiene Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global Butadiene Market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Butadiene Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market. Butadiene Market Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Butadiene Market Report are:-

Sinopec

TPC

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Sabina

Evonik



About Butadiene Market:

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision.The production of global BD was 11652 K MT in 2011 and is expected to reach 14956 K MT by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2016 to 2021.The global market is moderately concentrated with the top ten companies including Sinopec, TPC , Braskem, Shell Chemical, CNPC, FPCC, BASF, ExxonMobil, JSR, Lotte accounting for over 60% of the global market in 2015. Other companies in the market include LyondellBasell, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, SABIC, Evonik, etc.Butadiene is a raw material used in the production of rubber for tires, as well as for electrical appliances, footwear, plastics, asphalt, building materials, and latex. The demand for butadiene is over 1.2 billion MT per year worldwide, and growing. By producing a renewable butadiene, the everyday products made with it, like tires, can become more sustainable, with a smaller environmental footprint.The technological level of butadiene in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little butadiene performance in China at or near the international advanced level.Butadiene industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the agricultural field, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of butadiene maybe increase.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butadiene MarketThe global Butadiene market size is projected to reach US$ 13900 million by 2026, from US$ 17110 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -3.4% during 2021-2026.Global Butadiene Scope and SegmentThe global Butadiene market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butadiene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Butadiene Market By Type:

Extractive Distillation

Oxidative Dehydrogenation



Butadiene Market By Application:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Other



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Butadiene in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

