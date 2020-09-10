Castor Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Castor Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Castor. A Report, titled “Global Castor Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Castor manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Castor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Castor bean is the fruits of castor plants, the main use of them are producing castor oil which generally contains between 40% and 60% oil. At present India, China and Brazil are the main plant castor bean regions, especially India is the largest plant regions and production share of India is 70.02% in 2014.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent (GRSL)

NK Proteins

Kisan Agro

Girnar Industries

Kanak Castor Products

BOM

Shivam Agro

Adya Oils & Chemicals (AOCL)

Shivam Castor Products (SCPL)

Thai Castor Oil (TCO Group)

Itoh Oil Chemicals

Azevedo Industria

Hokoku Corporation

Tongliao Weiyu

Tianxing Group

Yellow River Oil

Guohua Oil

Castor oil downstream is wide; the major fields are food industry, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and industry, etc. In recent years, food industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for food industry is expected to drive the demand for the castor market. China, India and South America are the main production regions for castor oil. China market is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of castor. Manufacturers from China also occupy high market share. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.The worldwide market for Castor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2023, from 1060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Commercial Castor Oil

Refined Castor Oil

Pale Pressed Refined Castor Oil

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Food Industry

Industrial