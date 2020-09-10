Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1,694.7 billion by 2023 from USD 1,244.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, and autoimmune diseases are expected to surge the market growth. Moreover, the advantages offered by transmucosal route of administration increasing its adaptability is also responsible for boosting the market growth over the years. However, high cost of production of drug delivery devices under stringent regulatory observation is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

China transmucosal drug delivery systems market, based on route of administration was segmented into oral, vaginal, nasal, and urethral. In 2018, the oral segment held the largest share of the market, by route of administration. Moreover, the oral segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as it is the most preferred and successfully investigated route of administration.

China Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation

CHINA TRANSMUCOSAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Route of Administration

Oral

Vaginal

Nasal

Urethral/Rectal

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Companies Mentioned

3M

Acrux Limited

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

INTELGENX CORP

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

UCB S.A.

