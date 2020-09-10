Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6):

Chlorothalonil is a white, gray or canary yellow powder, with chemical formula of C8Cl4N2. With solubility of 0.6 mg/L in water under 25â„ƒ, chlorothalonil is considered insoluble. Chlorothalonil is slightly toxic to mammals, but it can cause severe eye and skin irritation in certain formulations.

Chlorothalonil is a broad-spectrum organochlorine pesticide (fungicide) used to control fungi that threaten vegetables, trees, small fruits, turf, ornamentals, and other agricultural crops. It also controls fruit rots in cranberry bogs, and is used in paints.

Scope of this Report:

China is the largest supplier with nearly 80% share of the global production market. Among the top five manufacturers of chlorothalonil, three manufacturers are located in China, and Suli Chemical has the largest capacity in the global. The other manufacturers are Switzerland based Syngenta and Japan based SDS Biotech.

Different from the production market, the consumption market is related to the distribution of farmland. Europe is the largest consumption market, slightly ahead of United States.

The price and gross margin of chlorothalonil varies largely. Before 2015, the price of chlorothalonil is in decrease trend due to the big expansion of capacity in the 2000s. But later it is in increasing trend due to the market demand and production reduction of Syngenta.

The worldwide market for Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.