Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6)

This report focuses on “Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6):

  • Chlorothalonil is a white, gray or canary yellow powder, with chemical formula of C8Cl4N2. With solubility of 0.6 mg/L in water under 25â„ƒ, chlorothalonil is considered insoluble. Chlorothalonil is slightly toxic to mammals, but it can cause severe eye and skin irritation in certain formulations.
  • Chlorothalonil is a broad-spectrum organochlorine pesticide (fungicide) used to control fungi that threaten vegetables, trees, small fruits, turf, ornamentals, and other agricultural crops. It also controls fruit rots in cranberry bogs, and is used in paints.

    Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market Manufactures:

  • Syngenta
  • SDS Biotech
  • Jiangyin Suli
  • Jiangsu Xinhe
  • Jiangsu Weunite

    Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market Types:

  • 98% Chlorothalonil
  • 96% Chlorothalonil
  • 90% Chlorothalonil

    Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) Market Applications:

  • Vegetables
  • Peanuts & Cereals
  • Fruits
  • Golf Courses & Lawns
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • China is the largest supplier with nearly 80% share of the global production market. Among the top five manufacturers of chlorothalonil, three manufacturers are located in China, and Suli Chemical has the largest capacity in the global. The other manufacturers are Switzerland based Syngenta and Japan based SDS Biotech.
  • Different from the production market, the consumption market is related to the distribution of farmland. Europe is the largest consumption market, slightly ahead of United States.
  • The price and gross margin of chlorothalonil varies largely. Before 2015, the price of chlorothalonil is in decrease trend due to the big expansion of capacity in the 2000s. But later it is in increasing trend due to the market demand and production reduction of Syngenta.
  • The worldwide market for Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Chlorothalonil (CAS 1897-45-6) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

