Cholera Vaccines Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Cholera Vaccines Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cholera Vaccines market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cholera Vaccines Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cholera Vaccines Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Whole-cell V. cholerae O1 with a Recombinant B-subunit Segment Captures the Largest Market Share

This oral cholera vaccine containing a combination of recombinant B-subunit and killed the whole cell V. cholerae O1 has been marketed since early 1990. This vaccine is observed to provide 80-90% protection for six months, post immunization, and in all the cases of immunization of vaccines aged more than 2 years. In addition to this, this vaccines shows around 50% of protection even after three years of immunization. Hence, the efficacy and long-lasting post immunization protections of the vaccine are expected to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Grow at a High Rate over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific captures the largest market share in the global cholera vaccines market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. The APAC market experienced exceptional growth since the launch of the oral cholera vaccine, Shanchol, in 2009. According to the statistics of WHO, 42 countries reported 172,454 cases of cholera in 2015, with 1,304 deaths. These statistics showed an overall decrease of 9% from the previous year, owing to growing immunization in the region. On the other hand, North America is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the launch of the first ever oral cholera vaccine, Vaxchora, in 2016, and the rise in the number of immigrants.

Detailed TOC of Cholera Vaccines Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cholera

4.2.2 Rising Initiatives and Awareness Regarding Immunization

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Access to Adequate Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Whole cell V. cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-subunit

5.1.2 Killed Oral O1 and O139

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Vaxchora

5.2.2 Dukoral

5.2.3 Shanchol

5.2.4 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

6.1.7 PaxVax Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.1.11 Valneva SE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

