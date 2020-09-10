CLOUD ITSM MARKET 2020 || EFECTE, AXIOS, ATLASSIAN, IBM, CA TECHNOLOGIES, SYSAID TECHNOLOGIES, MICRO FOCUS AND MORE

Cloud ITSM market is expected to reach USD 17.08 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 18% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on cloud ITSM market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
Global Cloud ITSM Market Scope and Market Size
Cloud ITSM market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, service, organization size and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- Cloud ITSM market on the basis of component has been segmented as solutions and services.
- Based on solution, the cloud ITSM market has been segmented into service portfolio management, configuration and change management, service desk software, operations and performance management and dashboard reporting and analytics
- On the basis of service, the cloud ITSM market has been segmented into managed services and professional services
- On the basis of organization size, the cloud ITSM market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises
- Cloud ITSM has also been segmented on the basis of end user into banking, financial services, and insurance, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, IT and ITes, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality and others
The major players covered in cloud ITSM market report are Efecte, Axios, Atlassian, IBM, CA Technologies, SysAid Technologies, Micro Focus, EasyVista, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Freshworks, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, LogMein, ServiceNow, Ivanti, BMC Software, ManageEngine, Alemba, Cherwell Software, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Competitive Landscape and Cloud ITSM Market Share Analysis
Cloud ITSM market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cloud ITSM market.
