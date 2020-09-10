Commercial Airport Lighting Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Airport Lighting Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Commercial Airport Lighting market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Commercial Airport Lighting Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

By application, the market is divided into runway lights, taxiway lights, indoor lights, ground guidance lights, and obstruction lights. The runway lights segment currently has the largest market share, as commercial airfields are the major consumers of industrial lighting systems, and make use of luminaries to guide aircraft around the site during takeoff, landing, repair, testing, and while performing basic land-based maneuvers. Runway entrance lights, also known as REL, are located on entrance taxiways and help provide an indication to the aircraft, in terms of takeoff operations.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airports are expected to generate demand for new and innovative lighting systems in this region. China is expected to experience a large surge in the number of passengers during the forecast period. To cope with this surge in passengers, China had plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, which amounts, on an average, to more than eight new airports per year. Also, The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Commercial Airport Lighting market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Airport Lighting Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Terminal Side

5.1.2 Ground Side

5.1.3 Airside

5.1.3.1 VASI and PAPI

5.1.3.2 Wind Cones

5.1.3.3 Runway Edge and End Lights

5.1.3.4 ALS

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Runway Lights

5.2.2 Taxiway Lights

5.2.3 Indoor Lights

5.2.4 Ground Guidance Lights

5.2.5 Obstruction Lights

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Switzerland

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ADB Safegate

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions)

6.2.4 OCEM Energy Technology (Multi Electric Inc.)

6.2.5 Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

6.2.6 Eaton Corporation

6.2.7 Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

6.2.8 ATG Airports Limited

6.2.9 Astronics Corporation

6.2.10 Abacus Lighting Limited

6.2.11 Phillips

6.2.12 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

