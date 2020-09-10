“Companion Diagnostics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Companion Diagnostics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Companion Diagnostics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Companion Diagnostics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

In-situ Hybridization (ISH) Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

In-situ hybridization (ISH), especially fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), is a reliable, reproducible, sensitive, and accurate procedure, which is less affected by tissue fixation and analytical variables, in comparison to immunochemistry and other techniques. It offers the benefit of simultaneous evaluation of morphology and gene amplification. FISH has been the method of choice for use in companion diagnostics for several cancer therapies, such as trastuzumab, lapatinib, and criotinib, which have been already approved by FDA and other therapies, like everolimus, ridaforolimus, bicatulamide, TBD, and other drugs, that are yet to obtain regulatory approval.

The global market for in-situ hybridization in CDx is growing because of technological advancements, like the recent development of bright-field in-situ hybridization techniques, chromogenic in-situ hybridization (CISH), and the automated silver-enhanced in-situ hybridization (SISH) for the determination of gene status. Thus, considering the aforementioned factors, the ISH segment is expected to exhibit growth over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall companion diagnostics market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. The use of companion diagnostics is taking up a central role as an important treatment decision tool for a number of oncology drugs, which is also reflected in the way the FDA classifies these assays in relation to risk. In the United States, companion diagnostic assays are classified as IVD class III products, which represents a high-risk category, and consequently, the highest level of regulatory control. Hence, owing to high healthcare technology adoption rates and increasing demand for personalized medicine, the market for companion diagnostics in the United States is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Companion Diagnostics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Companies Promoting Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapy as a New Treatment Option

4.2.2 Increasing Cases of Adverse Drug Reactions

4.2.3 Co-development of Drug and Diagnostic Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Drug Development and Associated Clinical Trials

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues among Many Countries

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

5.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.1.3 In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.1.4 Real-time PCR (RT-PCR)

5.1.5 Gene Sequencing

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Lung Cancer

5.2.2 Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Colorectal Cancer

5.2.4 Leukemia

5.2.5 Melanoma

5.2.6 Other Indications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.4 Biomerieux SA

6.1.5 Qiagen NV

6.1.6 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

