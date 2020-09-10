Connected Medical Device Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Connected Medical Device Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Connected Medical Device market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Connected Medical Device Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Connected Medical Device Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices

The adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare segment has been gaining traction in recent times. This, in turn, has been one of the significant factors influencing the connected medical devices market.

The worldwide wrist wearable shipment in 2015 was estimated at more than 40 million units, which is expected to cross 100 million units by the end of 2018, with the healthcare sector accounting for a significant portion of the demand. The wearable devices that accounted for the second-highest number of shipments were the modular wearables.

The healthcare wearable devices comprise more than fitness bands. Smart watches, smart glasses, smart footwear, smart apparel, posture monitors, movement sensors, wrist devices, heart straps, headbands, wearable patches, pain management devices, and medicine delivery pods are some of the myriad devices that make up the vast and growing healthcare wearables market.

This growth in the global smart wearable devices unit shipments is dominated by healthcare and fitness applications. Thus, due to the rise in the usage of wearable devices in the healthcare sector and improved connectivity solutions, the market for wearable connected devices for healthcare applications is expected to grow.

North America Holds Highest Market Share

The US connected medical devices market is defined by the presence of established medical device manufactures, an advanced healthcare ecosystem, and significant healthcare expenditure. According to Synopsys, US hospitals have an average of 10and 15 connected medical devices per bed.

The sale of blood pressure monitoring equipment in the region is expected to cross USD 1.92 billion in 2018, which would be a 370% increase from that in 2013. This makes blood pressure monitoring the most lucrative segment in the US connected medical devices market, which is the major contributor in the region.

The region has witnessed a considerable rise in the use of connected medical devices. The size of the US medical devices industry was estimated at about USD 148 billion in 2015, and is expected to cross USD 175 billion by 2020, which clearly indicates the immense potential offered by the region for connected medical devices.

The country’s healthcare industry has shown keen focus on the protection of patient health information through the HIPAA Act of 1996 and the subsequent HITECH Act of 2009, while also favoring the IoT aligned to federal standards for the manufacturing, deployment, and support of the connected devices for patient care.

