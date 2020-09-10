“Coronary Stent Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Coronary Stent market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Coronary Stent Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Coronary Stent Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Drug-eluting Stent is the Largest Segment by Product Type that is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period

The drug-eluting stent segment has accounted for the largest revenue, as it can be used for the treatment of a large number of disorders, such as diabetes, renal disease, percutaneous coronary intervention, and ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). There are also various technological advances seen in the drug-eluting stent segment that may witness tremendous growth.

North America Experienced the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America holds the largest market share for coronary stents, due to the dominance of the top companies present in the global market. There is also an increase in the ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, and technological advancements found in the region. In addition, other factors, such as good reimbursement scenario, have been driving the North American coronary stent market.

Detailed TOC of Coronary Stent Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs)

4.2.2 Rising of the Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Coronary Stents

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Product Recalls

4.3.2 Stringent Approval Process for Stents

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Drug Eluting Stent

5.1.2 Bare Metal Coronary Stent

5.1.3 Bioabsorbable Stent

5.2 By Biomaterial

5.2.1 Metallic Biomaterial

5.2.2 Polymeric Biomaterial

5.2.3 Natural Biomaterial

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Medical Inc.

6.1.3 Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

6.1.4 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.6 IRIDEX Corporation

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Terumo Corporation

6.1.9 Translumina GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

