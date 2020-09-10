Counter-IED Systems Market – Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile

Latest Research Study on Global Counter-IED Systems Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Counter-IED Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Counter-IED Systems. Some of the key players profiled in the report are Allen-Vanguard Corporation (Canada), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Elisra (Israel), Force Protection Inc. (United States), Foster-Miller Inc. (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Defence Land Systems India (DLSI) (India), General Dynamics (United States), Thales Group (France), iRobot Corporation (United States), Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Boeing Defense (United States), Elbit Systems (Israel) and ITT Corporation (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Oshkosh Defense (United States) and SRCTec (United States).

Counter IED system is a device placed in an improvised manner and designed to destroy property or incapacitate people and vehicles. Globally, the use of IEDs has trended upward in frequency and magnitude. IEDs, are the weapons used by insurgents which have led to massive damages to the military and civilians. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) continue to be the weapon of choice for adversary networks and this phenomenon is likely to continue for decades. The design of IEDs and the activated systems used range from the simple to the technologically developed.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand across a Broad Range of Products

Increasing Military Spending

Market Trend

Rising Technological Advancements in Counter-IED Equipment and Devices

Restraints

High Cost related to Counter-IED

Opportunities

Modernization of Armed Forces in Developing Countries

Upsurge in the Military Expenditure of Different Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Counter-IED Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Counter-IED Systems Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Counter-IED Systems Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Counter-IED Systems Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Counter-IED Systems Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Counter IED vehicles, Electronic countermeasures, Detection systems, Unmanned systems), Application (Commercial, Military), End Use (Homeland Security, Military))

5.1 Global Counter-IED Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Counter-IED Systems Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Counter-IED Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Counter-IED Systems Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Counter-IED Systems Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Counter-IED Systems Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



