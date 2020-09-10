Critical Care Devices Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Update) by Segmentations and Key Company Profiles- ResMed, Draegerwerk, CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Skanray Technologies

Critical Care Devices Market

The globalreport is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Critical Care Devices Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The global critical care devices market size is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to growing demand for critical care devices such as patient monitoring, emergency resuscitation devices, ventilators, respiratory & cardiac support, and infusion pumps along with other life support devices. These devices are designed to offer 24-hour critical care and monitoring to seriously injured, the individuals with a life-threatening disease, or those who have undergone critical surgical procedure, thereby witnessing a high demand from the end users mainly, hospitals, trauma centers, home care settings and ambulatory surgical centers.

Competitive Market Insights: Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global critical care devices market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include ResMed, Draegerwerk, CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Skanray Technologies, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen, Smiths Medical, Biometrix, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avanos Medical Inc. and Airon Corporation; accounting for majority of the market share owing to their increased focus on technological advancements in the critical care solutions, focus on enhancing cost-effectiveness, efficacy, and safety along with post-sales services.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on critical care devices market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the critical care devices market.

Report Scope: A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “Critical Care Devices – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global critical care devices market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

The data has been meticulously gathered from some of the top industry experts and thorough secondary research. This information is authentic and dependable, and enables deeper understanding of critical care devices and their market potential at global as well as regional levels. It intends to help potential market entrants with their strategic business planning.

Segments Covered in the Report-

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Infusion Pump

• Ventilator

• Patient Monitor

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Renal Care

• Others

End User Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Care

• Trauma Centers

Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy: The global critical care devices market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering product, age group, application and end user analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each product, age group, application and end user segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the critical care devices landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in surgical robot systems and accessories sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to critical care devices market research.

The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global critical care devices market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global critical care devices market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of critical care devices market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables & Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Critical Care Devices Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Critical Care Devices Market: Age Group Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Critical Care Devices Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Critical Care Devices Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Critical Care Devices Market: Regional Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Competition Landscape

