Dental Sterilization Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Dental Sterilization Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Dental Sterilization market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Dental Sterilization Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Dental Sterilization Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Consumable and Accessories segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables and accessories. In 2019, the instruments segment has accounted for the largest share in the market, which can be attributed to the cost-effective and reliable nature of the instruments and their efficiency in disinfecting the complicated dental devices. The consumable and accessories segment is also anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR, for the increasing need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.

North America region holds the largest market share of Dental Sterilization Market currently and is believed to follow the same trend over the forecast period

North America currently dominates the market for dental sterilization and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures. Also, due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, high awareness among individuals related to dental healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and supportive reimbursements for several dental procedures, this market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Dental Sterilization Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Ailments (Edentulism, Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases)

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetics Dentistry

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Dental Surgeries

4.2.4 Increasing Risks of Cross-Transmission

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations on Dental Device Sterilization

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Consumable and Accessories

5.1.1.1 Sterilization Packaging Accessories

5.1.1.2 Instrument Disinfectants

5.1.1.3 Surface Disinfectants

5.1.1.4 Sterilization Indicators

5.1.1.5 Lubricants and Cleaning Solutions

5.1.2 Instruments

5.1.2.1 Sterilization Equipment

5.1.2.1.1 High-temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.1.2 Low-temperature Sterilizers

5.1.2.2 Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment

5.1.2.2.1 Washer Disinfectors

5.1.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Cleaners

5.1.2.3 Packaging Equipment

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Clinics

5.2.3 Dental laboratories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 A-Dec

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.4 Getinge Group

6.1.5 Hu-Friedy

6.1.6 Matachana Group

6.1.7 Midmark

6.1.8 Planmeca Group

6.1.9 Scican

6.1.10 W&H

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

