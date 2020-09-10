The global Diabetes Care Devices Market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Diabetes Care Devices Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The global diabetes care devices market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising demand for self blood glucose monitoring devices for home use, growing prevalence of obesity and increasing geriatric population with sedentary lifestyle. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, about 463 million adults aged 20 – 79 years were affected with diabetes in 2019 and this number is projected to reach 700 million by 2045. Of these 463 million affected adults, around 79% belong to the low-income and middle-income countries.

Competitive Market Insights: Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global diabetes care devices market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, Inc., Bayer Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom Incorporation, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi, and Novo Nordics; accounting for majority of the market share owing to their strong global footprint, exhaustive product portfolios, and increased focus on technological advancements in the diabetes care solutions.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on diabetes care devices market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the diabetes care devices market.

Report Scope: A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “Diabetes Care Devices July 2020 – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global diabetes care devices market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value and volume) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

Segments Covered in the Report-

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

• Insulin Delivery Devices

End-use Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

• Homecare

• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy: The global diabetes care devices market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering product and end use analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each product and end use segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the diabetes care landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in diabetes care equipment sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to diabetes care devices market research.

The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global diabetes care devices market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global diabetes care devices market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of diabetes care devices market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables & Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis.

Chapter 5. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market: End-use Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market: Regional Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competition Landscape

