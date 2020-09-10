Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cardiology Sub-segment Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died from CVDs. SPECT, which stands for single photon emission computed tomography, is a non-invasive procedure that can accurately identify areas of abnormal myocardial perfusion. It is also used to determine the functional capacity of the heart muscle and is able to separate living tissue from an irreversibly damaged tissue. This diagnostic procedure helps physicians find out if there are blockages in the coronary (heart) arteries, as well as to determine if the patient should undergo a coronary angiogram. In SPECT, cardiac-specific radiopharmaceuticals, such as 99mTc-tetrofosmin (Myoview, GE healthcare), 99mTc-sestamibi (Cardiolite, Bristol-Myers Squibb), or Thallium-201 chloride are administered. Hence, factors, such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in the field of diagnostics, are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market, with the United States accounting for the major contributor to the market. The US diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market is anticipated to continue its expansion over the forecast period. The first gadolinium-based contrast agent was approved in the United States. Four agents were approved in the United States in the past decade, and they have set a string trend in the industry to continue to find more efficient, accurate, and safe agents.

The contrast media sales are expected to increase in the United States in the coming years. Among the different imaging modalities, sales of contrast media for the ultrasound market are likely to have a considerable growth rate. Diagnostic radioisotopes are a significant component of the US economy. Increase in chronic cardiac and neurological diseases is the primary driving factor for the market growth in the United States. Hence, the North American diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technology Advancements in Medical Imaging

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Image-guided Procedures and Diagnostics

4.2.3 High Prevalence of Cancers and Cardiac Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of the Techniques- Not Easily Affordable

4.3.2 Limited Health Insurance Coverage

4.3.3 Short Half-life of Radiopharmaceuticals

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Radiopharmaceuticals

5.1.1 By Type of Imaging Modality

5.1.1.1 SPECT

5.1.1.1.1 Tc-99

5.1.1.1.2 Tl-201

5.1.1.1.3 Ga-67

5.1.1.1.4 I-123

5.1.1.1.5 Other SPECTs

5.1.1.2 PET

5.1.1.2.1 F-18

5.1.1.2.2 Rb-82

5.1.1.2.3 Other PETs

5.1.2 By Application

5.1.2.1 Diagnostic Application

5.1.2.1.1 SPECT Applications

5.1.2.1.1.1 Cardiology

5.1.2.1.1.2 Neurology

5.1.2.1.1.3 Thyroid

5.1.2.1.1.4 Other SPECT Applications

5.1.2.1.2 PET Application

5.1.2.1.2.1 Oncology

5.1.2.1.2.2 Cardiology

5.1.2.1.2.3 Neurology

5.1.2.1.2.4 Other PET Applications

5.1.2.2 Therapeutic Application

5.1.2.2.1 Thyroid

5.1.2.2.2 Lymphoma

5.1.2.2.3 Endocrine Tumors

5.1.2.2.4 Other Therapeutic Applications

5.2 Contrast Media

5.2.1 By Application

5.2.1.1 Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging

5.2.1.2 Non-Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging

5.2.2 By Procedure

5.2.2.1 X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

5.2.2.1.1 Iodinated Contrast Media Ionic

5.2.2.1.2 Iodinated Contrast Media Non-Ionic

5.2.2.1.3 Barium-based Contrast Media

5.2.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.2.2.2.1 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

5.2.2.2.2 Other Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.2.2.3 Ultrasound

5.2.3 By Indication

5.2.3.1 Cardiovascular Disease

5.2.3.2 Oncology

5.2.3.3 Gastrointestinal

5.2.3.4 Disorders

5.2.3.5 Neurological

5.2.3.6 Disorders

5.2.3.7 Other Indications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

