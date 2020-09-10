Diboride Chromium Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Diboride Chromium Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Diboride Chromium. A Report, titled “Global Diboride Chromium Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Diboride Chromium manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Diboride Chromium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Diboride chromium is a gay powder. For the Cr€“B system, six chromium borides (Cr2B, Cr5B3,CrB, Cr3B4, CrB4 and CrB2), among them, CrB2 is the most stable compound with a melting point of 2200 oC and is a potential candidate as the structural material, hard coating on cutting tools, and protective layer on mechanical parts to resist wear and corrosion.

H.C. Starck

Treibacher Industrie AG

Materion Corporation

JAPAN NEW METALS

Unichim

Micron Metals

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology

Jiangxi Ketai New Materials

Boride and chromium are the main materials for diboride chromium. Most large manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. Diboride chromium is mainly applied in target material, fire-proof materials and hard materials, of which target material paint industry occupies the largest share.The price was at about 270 – 550 USD/Kg in 2015. The product profit margin was about 47% – 60 % in 2015, and the price has slight changes in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will change slightly. The worldwide market for Diboride Chromium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2023, from 79 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Ultra-Pure Diboride Chromium

High Grade Diboride Chromium

Better Quality Diboride Chromium

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Sputtering Target

Wear-resistant component

Fire-proof materials