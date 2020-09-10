Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment

In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.

Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market

The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Renal Diseases and Nephrological Injuries

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Material Used for Disposable Products and Catheters

4.2.3 Rising Awareness Toward Personalized Care and Hygiene

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Severity of Side Effects Associated with Continuous Usage of Incontinence Products

4.3.2 Limited Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Product

5.1.1 Protective Garments

5.1.1.1 Disposable Adult Diaper

5.1.1.2 Disposable Under Pads

5.1.1.3 Disposable Pull Up Pants

5.1.1.4 Other Garments

5.1.2 Urine Bag

5.1.2.1 Leg Urine Bag

5.1.2.2 Bedside Urine Bag

5.1.3 Urinary Catheter

5.1.3.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheter

5.1.3.2 Intermittent Catheter

5.1.3.3 External Catheter

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Chronic Kidney Failure

5.2.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

5.2.3 Bladder Cancer

5.2.4 Kidney Stone

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abena AS

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company (C R Bard Inc.)

6.1.3 Cardinal Health

6.1.4 Coloplast Ltd

6.1.5 ConvaTec Inc.

6.1.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

6.1.7 HARTMANN USA Inc.

6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated

6.1.9 Kimberly Clark

6.1.10 Medline Industries Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

