Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Dodecanedioic acid is a dibasic acid, which appears as a white solid substance. It can be manufactured either synthetically or bio-technologically. The synthetic chemicals used for manufacturing dodecanedioic acid are cyclododecane, dodecyl alcohol, 1-3-butadiene, and hydrogen peroxide. The bio-based manufacturing process uses paraffin wax and yeast to prepare dodecanedioic acid. The dodecanedioic acid is segmented based on applications, such as resins, powder coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and others.

BEYO Chemical

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Evonik Industries

UBE INDUSTRIES

Verdezyne

Merck

Nantong Senos Biotechnology

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Increasing focus towards bio-based dodecanedioic acid will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the dodecanedioic acid market during the next four years. The stringent government regulations on petroleum-based products has led many companies to use bio-based resources, as an alternative, in the production of dodecanedioic acid. For instance, one of the key manufacturers verdezyne an agreement with Bio X Cell according to which the company plans to manufacture nearly 30 million pounds of bio-based renewable dodecanedioic acid on a yearly basis Owing to the presence of several global and local manufacturers, this market appears to be highly competitive. The manufacturers in the market are competing based on technology, availability of raw material, and price. The wide applications and the investments by the manufacturers to manufacture bio-based dodecanedioic acid will promote the growth of the dodecanedioic acid market.

Synthetic production

Biotech production Major Applications are as follows:

Resins

Powder coatings

Adhesives