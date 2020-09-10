Door Hardware Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2025

The global Door Hardware market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Door Hardware market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Door Hardware market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Door Hardware across various industries.

The Door Hardware market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Door Hardware market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Door Hardware market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Door Hardware market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Door Hardware market.

The following players are covered in this report:

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Door Hardware Breakdown Data by Type

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

In 2018, Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware accounted for a major share of 44% in the global Door Hardware market. And this product segment is poised to reach 4201.56 M USD by 2025 from 2917.71 M USD in 2018.

Door Hardware Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

In Door Hardware market, Commercial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 7370.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Hardware will be promising in the Commercial field in the next couple of years.

