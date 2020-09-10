Dry Film Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Dry Film Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Dry Film. A Report, titled “Global Dry Film Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Dry Film manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Dry Film Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

KOLON Industries (KR)

DuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

The market volume of Dry Film is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the downstream demand is clear: In the future, with the increasing demand of China, India and other developing countries, the development of computers, communication equipment, IC packaging, consumer electronics and other industries will gain new impetus. PCBs are necessary and irreplaceable in the downstream electronic products production process, the PCB industry is believed to grown. Driven by this, it is surely forecasted that the market of Dry Film is still promising.The global Dry Film industry markets mainly concentrate in China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea. The industry concentration is high. The leading global firms include Hitachi Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Eternal, DuPont, Kolon Industries and Chang Chun Group, which account for about 93% market share. China is the largest consumption region, because of the largest PCB industry. Major manufacturers almost have plant in China.The worldwide market for Dry Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.1% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2023, from 1010 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Thickness ‰¤20µm

Thickness: 21-29µm

Thickness: 30-39µm

Thickness: ≥40µm Major Applications are as follows:

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging