Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Segment is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Corticosteroids are the only known pharmacological treatment for DMD and help to suppress muscle inflammation. This treatment is being limited by its inadequate therapeutic efficacy, and considerable side effects, and hence, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can be used to reduce the inflammation of muscles. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to witness a CAGR of 49.2% over the forecast period.

However, other therapies and treatments include stem cell therapy, repurposing drugs, anti-fibrotics, myostatin inhibition, gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9), etc. Currently, prednisone/prednisolone and deflazacort have been used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is expected to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

North American Region holds the Largest Market Share of the Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, due to new product innovations, high healthcare expenditure, and government awareness programs. The United States has dominated the regional market and is projected to maintain its lead, owing to the rising disease incidence and anticipated launch of promising pipeline candidates. In addition, the market is expected to grow with the increasing clinical trials around the world, especially in the United States and Europe.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Detailed TOC of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Disease Burden of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

4.2.2 Increasing Investments in Biopharmaceutical R&D to Release Novel Disease Therapies

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Campaigns for DMD

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Standardization to Measure Clinical Efficacy Across All Stages of DMD

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework with High Product Cost Burden

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapeutic Approach and Treatment Type

5.1.1 Molecular-based Therapies

5.1.1.1 Mutation Suppression

5.1.1.2 Exon Skipping

5.1.2 Steroid Therapy

5.1.2.1 Corticosteroids

5.1.3 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

5.1.4 Other Therapeutic Approaches and Treatment Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals/Clinics

5.2.2 Ambulatory Centers

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BioMarin

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Fibrogen Inc.

6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.5 Nobelpharma Co. Ltd

6.1.6 NS Pharma Inc.

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 PTC Therapeutics

6.1.9 Santhera Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Sarepta Therapeutics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

