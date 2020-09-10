“E-Pharmacy Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global E-Pharmacy market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. E-Pharmacy Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global E-Pharmacy Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Prescription Drugs Segment, under Drug Type, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The over-the-counter (OTC) segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to the high prevalence of chronic conditions, which is leading to the rising demand for various drugs and healthcare products. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by various nations, for instance, Safe Medicines India (2016), which supported 60 new start-ups that emerged in India for online pharmacies.

The prescription drugs segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing implementation of e-prescriptions, as well as the strict regulatory policies about the online pharmacies leading to the improved quality of drugs to be sold.

The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the E-pharmacy Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America accounts for the largest share of the market. This can be primarily attributed to more number of internet users and higher adoption to online services, which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, USFDA is spreading awareness among people, about purchasing prescription medicine from online pharmacies, in order to avoid the circumstances of people falling prey to unbranded and harmful drugs.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global E-Pharmacy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of E-Pharmacy Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Number of Internet Consumers

4.2.2 Increased Access to Web-based and Online Services

4.2.3 Rising Implementation of E-prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Illegal Online Pharmacies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Prescription Drugs

5.1.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Skin Care

5.2.2 Dental

5.2.3 Cold and Flu

5.2.4 Vitamins

5.2.5 Weight Loss

5.2.6 Other Product Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CVS Health Corporation

6.1.2 DocMorris

6.1.3 Express Scripts Holding Company

6.1.4 Giant Eagle Inc.

6.1.5 Optum Rx Inc.

6.1.6 Rowlands Pharmacy

6.1.7 The Kroger Co.

6.1.8 Walgreen Co.

6.1.9 Walmart Stores Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

