E-Retail Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“E-Retail Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global E-Retail market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. E-Retail Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global E-Retail Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245135

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245135

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is Home to Digital Powerhouses

– E-commerce is expected to become the largest retail channel in the world, accounting for 14% of the total retail sales by 2021, outpacing sales through retail outlets, like supermarkets, independent grocers, and apparel and footwear retailers, among others.

– However, its future adoption is not likely to be evenly distributed across the world. E-commerce is already leading the way in Asia-Pacific, with 13% penetration rate, and it is expected to reach the top spot in Western Europe within the next five years. Retailers may need to tailor their digital strategies appropriately by region, country, and category.

– In 2017, e-commerce became the leading retail channel in Asia-Pacific, driven by growth in two countries, namely, South Korea and China.

– South Korea became the first country in the region where e-commerce became the number 1 channel, in 2013, with 11% penetration rate of the total retail sales. The best digital infrastructure in the world, combined with a high propensity to embrace the latest technology, led the digital revolution.

– Though e-commerce rose to the top in South Korea three years earlier than China, China has now become the digital powerhouse in Asia-Pacific and the world.

– China’s leading retailers, Alibaba and JD.com, have built retail ecosystems with the best selection and range of prices, while solving the challenges around logistics and payments. Both continue to improve upon the digital experience, speeding up delivery and expanding product categories.

More Consumers are Buying Fashion Online

– Fashion is the second-largest retail category after grocery. The shift toward e-commerce is a significant, palpable movement in most economies. A quarter of spending on clothing, accessories, and footwear (fashion) already occurs online and, is still rapidly growing.

– The penetration rate of buying fashion online is roughly twice that of the overall retail sales. Global forecast shows that e-commerce accounted for nearly 25% of the total fashion sales, compared to 13% of the total retail sales in 2018. Of the 58% of global online consumers who made purchases online in 2018, about half were shoppers of clothing, accessories, or footwear.

– Online marketplaces, like Amazon, are key purchase influencers in a fashion shopper’s purchase journey. Shoppers are spending more time on marketplace sites to discover and research products, which is providing retailers insights into buyers’ purchase decisions.

– Artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools allow retailers to leverage this wealth of consumer data toward responsive design and better product recommendations. This enables marketplaces to launch private-label fashion brands for entry-level customers (for example, Moda Rapido, and Here and Now by the Indian online fashion retailer Myntra) and provide a superior customer experience.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global E-Retail market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245135

Detailed TOC of E-Retail Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

4.3 Evolving Market Trends in E-retailing

4.4 E-retailing Deliveries by Sector and Parcel Size

4.5 Major Footraces in the E-retail Market

4.6 Drivers

4.7 Restraints

4.8 Opportunities

4.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.10 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Middle East & Africa

5.1.4 Asia-Pacific

5.1.5 Latin America

5.2 Products

5.2.1 Electronics and Media

5.2.2 Fashion

5.2.3 Food and Personal Care

5.2.4 Furniture and Appliances

5.2.5 Toys and Baby Products

5.2.6 Other Products

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon

6.1.2 E-Bay

6.1.3 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd

6.1.4 Jingdong (JD.com Inc.)

6.1.5 Flipkart

6.1.6 Zalando

6.1.7 Others

6.2 Insights on Mass Merchandisers and E-commerce Practicers (such as Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, etc. across the globe)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE E-RETAIL MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

9.1 Most Popular Products Sold via E-retail

9.2 Social Media holds the Key to the Future of E-commerce

9.3 Creating Unique In-store Experience with Digital Transformation

9.4 Types of Electronic Commerce – B2B, B2C, and C2C

9.5 Country Rankings of E-commerce Markets by Key Segments

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Abamectin Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Organofunctional chlorosilane chemical Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Fidaxomicin Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Drug Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Hydrogen Determinator Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Connected Home Security Service System Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Iptv Operating Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026