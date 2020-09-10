“Endoscopy Devices Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Endoscopy Devices market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Endoscopy Devices Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Endoscopy Devices Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099233

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099233

Key Market Trends:

The Gynecology Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market

A large share of the gynecology segment is due to the fact that the gynecologic laparoscopic procedure is one of the common, minimally-invasive procedure performed to obtain a clear picture of the pelvic region. Uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes can be examined with a pelvic laparoscopy. Laparoscopic devices are also used for fibroids removal, uterus, ovarian cysts, lymph nodes, or an ectopic pregnancy, detection of cancer of the ovary, uterus, and cervix.

Furthermore, the gastroenterology segment is a close second, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The alarming rise of lifestyle diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel diseases (like Crohn’s, non-alcoholic fatty liver, and colon cancer), liver, pancreas, and gallbladder, has been driving the market for GI endoscopy.

The United States Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, the United States dominates the market for endoscopy devices, and it is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. An increasing number of treatments, along with a rising population that exhibits a higher prevalence of GI disorders, are driving the growth of the market. Mild GERD is estimated to affect 60% of the population in the United States, nearly half of which experience it on a weekly basis. Colon cancer is projected to be the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with approximately 150,000 diagnosed, annually. The number of annual gastro-intestinal procedures is also likely to grow, due to the growing prevalence of digestive disorders affecting all divisions of the population, and the expanding therapeutic capabilities of endoscopy devices.

Furthermore, the increasing preference for less invasive surgeries and treatment possibilities continues to fuel technological advancements in the US endoscopic devices market. This is allowing surgeons to treat more conditions, without resorting to open surgery.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Endoscopy Devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099233

Detailed TOC of Endoscopy Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Endoscopy for Treatment and Diagnosis

4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians

4.3.2 Infections Caused by Few Endoscopes

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Endoscopes

5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope

5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope

5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope

5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope

5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device

5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System

5.1.2.2 Access Device

5.1.2.3 Wound Protector

5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device

5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument

5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices

5.1.3 Visualization Equipment

5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera

5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System

5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Gastroenterology

5.2.2 Pulmonology

5.2.3 Orthopedic Surgery

5.2.4 Cardiology

5.2.5 ENT Surgery

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Neurology

5.2.8 Urology

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.2 Conmed Corporation

6.1.3 Cook Medical

6.1.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.6 Fujifilm Holdings

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Olympus Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Facial Plastic Surgery Equipment Package Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

White LED Modules Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Organic Waste Recycling Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Alumina Trihydrate Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Anterior Uveitis Drug Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Cerium Target Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

High-end Home Theater Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Modified Engineering Plastics Market Global Share and Forecast Research 2020 to 2024 Includes Market Size, Major Trends, Growth by Regions and Competitive Analysis