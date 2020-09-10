Ethylene Chlorohydrine Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Ethylene Chlorohydrine Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Chlorohydrine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Ethylene Chlorohydrine:

Ethylene chlorohydrin is a colorless liquid with an ether-like odor. It is soluble in water and is also a combustible liquid. Its vapors are heavier than air and it is very toxic by inhalation and skin absorption. Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13728149 Ethylene Chlorohydrine Market Manufactures:

BASF

Yixing Weizhixin Chemical

Wuxi Yangshi Chemical Ethylene Chlorohydrine Market Types:

97% Purity

98% Purity

99% Purity Ethylene Chlorohydrine Market Applications:

Organic Synthesis

Pesticide

Pharmaceutical Industry Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13728149 Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Ethylene Chlorohydrine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

2-Chloroethanol is a chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2Cl and the simplest chlorohydrin. This colorless liquid has a pleasant ether-like odor. It is miscible with water. The molecule is bifunctional, consisting of both an alkyl chloride and an alcohol functional groups.