Europe Anti-Drone Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast By 2026 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV (counter- unmanned aerial vehicles). Europe anti-drone market reached $96.1 million in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world.

Europe Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019–2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe anti-drone market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015–2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country.

Based on platform type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015–2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Ground-based Anti-drone

• Hand-held Anti-drone

• UAV-based Anti-drone

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015–2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Interdiction (further split into Electronic Countermeasures, Laser Countermeasures, Missile Effector, Combined Countermeasure Elements)

Detection

Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015–2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electronics System

• Laser System

• Kinetic System

Based on vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015–2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Commercial Sector

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015–2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform Type, Application, Technology, and Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe anti-drone market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

