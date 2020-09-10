Europe Electrophysiology Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Europe Electrophysiology Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Europe Electrophysiology market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Europe Electrophysiology Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Europe Electrophysiology Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type

Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues, which cause irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency type and cryoablation type are the most commonly used ablation catheters, which are expected to have a significant hold on the market with related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.

Detailed TOC of Europe Electrophysiology Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electrophysiology

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Catheter Ablation Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.1 Cryoablation EP Catheters

5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.3 Microwave Ablation Systems

5.1.1.4 Laser Ablation Systems

5.1.1.5 Other Ablation Catheters

5.1.2 Laboratory Devices

5.1.2.1 EP X-Ray Systems

5.1.2.2 3D Mapping Systems

5.1.2.3 EP Recording Systems

5.1.2.4 EP Remote Steering Systems

5.1.2.5 Other Laboratory Devices

5.1.3 Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.3.1 Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.3.2 Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.3.3 Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.4 Access Devices

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 Target Disease

5.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation

5.2.2 Atrial Flutter

5.2.3 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

5.2.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia

5.2.5 Other Target Diseases

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 UK

5.3.1.2 Germany

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Medtronic PLC

6.1.7 Microport Scientific Corporation

6.1.8 Philips Healthcare

6.1.9 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

