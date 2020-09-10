“Europe Epigenetics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Europe Epigenetics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Europe Epigenetics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Europe Epigenetics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to Grow Faster in the Application Segment

In the last few years, the market has been a golden age for cancer genetics. The cost of gene sequencing has dropped low enough for researchers to read the genomes of many thousands of patients, comparing the DNA of the diseased and healthy tissues to find the mutations associated with tumor formation and growth, which is associated with cancer. The epigenetic innovations are unobtrusively crafting a toolbox for the powerful drugs to treat cancer. And the rising prevalence of cancer in the European region is expected to drive the oncology application in the European epigenetic market.

Current and future global Europe Epigenetics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Europe Epigenetics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Funding for R&D in Healthcare

4.2.3 Rising Epigenetic Applications in Non-Oncology Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Cost of Instruments

4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled researchers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By kits

5.1.1.1 Bisulfite Conversion Kits

5.1.1.2 Chip-seq Kits

5.1.1.3 RNA Sequencing Market

5.1.1.4 Whole Genome Amplification Market

5.1.1.5 5-HMC and 5-MC Analysis Kits

5.1.1.6 Other Kits

5.1.2 By Reagents

5.1.2.1 Antibodies

5.1.2.2 Buffers

5.1.2.3 Histones

5.1.2.4 Magnetic Beads

5.1.2.5 Primers

5.1.2.6 Other Reagents

5.1.3 By Enzymes

5.1.3.1 DNA – Modifying Enzymes

5.1.3.2 Protein Modifying Enzymes

5.1.3.3 RNA Modifying Enzymes

5.1.4 By Instruments

5.1.4.1 Mass Spectrometer

5.1.4.2 Sonicators

5.1.4.3 Next Generation Sequencers

5.1.4.4 Other Instruments

5.1.5 By Application

5.1.5.1 Oncology

5.1.5.2 Non-Oncology

5.1.5.2.1 Inflammatory Diseases

5.1.5.2.2 Metabolic Diseases

5.1.5.2.3 Infectious Diseases

5.1.5.2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.5.2.5 Other Non-Oncology Applications

5.1.5.3 Developmental Biology

5.1.5.4 Other Research Areas

5.1.6 By Technology

5.1.6.1 DNA Methylation

5.1.6.2 Histone Methylation

5.1.6.3 Histone Acetylation

5.1.6.4 Large noncoding RNA

5.1.6.5 MicroRNA modification

5.1.6.6 Chromatin Structures

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 Germany

5.2.1.2 UK

5.2.1.3 France

5.2.1.4 Italy

5.2.1.5 Spain

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Diagenode Inc.

6.1.2 Epitherapeutics

6.1.3 Illumina, Inc.

6.1.4 Merck & Co.

6.1.5 Qiagen

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.8 Zymo Research Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

