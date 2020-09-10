“Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Hospital-based Monitoring Systems are Expected to Grab the Largest Market Share in the Application Segment

In the application segment of the market, hospital-based monitoring systems are believed to have the largest market share in the coming future.

Hospitals face multiple challenges in assessing multiple blood parameters in intensive care units, emergency rooms, and other departments. A majority of critically ill patients admitted to the ER are anemic, with over a third requiring a blood transfusion. Repeated blood draws have been observed to increase organ dysfunction and morbidity in such patients. Patients with anemia are more likely to have in-hospital complications, including heart failure, recurrent ischemia, re-infarction, cardiogenic shock, stroke, major bleeding, and hypoxia. Therefore, in hospitals, particularly in intensive care and emergency units, continuous monitoring of hemodynamics can optimize diagnosis, and minimize complications and hospitalization time.

Owing to the importance of hemodynamic monitors in hospitals and the rising need for the same, for better care provision, the segment is expected to grow.

Detailed TOC of Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Systems

5.1.1 Minimally-invasive Monitoring Systems

5.1.2 Invasive Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Non-invasive Monitoring Systems

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Laboratory-based Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Home-based Monitoring Systems

5.2.3 Hospital-based Monitoring Systems

5.3 By Type of Product

5.3.1 Pressure Monitors

5.3.2 Catheters

5.3.3 Connecting Tubes

5.3.4 Guidewires

5.3.5 IV Fluid

5.3.6 Transducers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 UK

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cheetah Medical

6.1.2 CN Systems

6.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences

6.1.4 Evena Medical

6.1.5 Getinge AB

6.1.6 ICU Medical

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.8 Lidco Group

6.1.9 Schwarzer Cardiotek

6.1.10 Tensys Medical

6.1.11 Uscom

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

