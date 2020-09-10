Europe Telemedicine Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Europe Telemedicine Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Europe Telemedicine market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Europe Telemedicine Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Europe Telemedicine Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Telemonitoring Segment under Service is Expected to Account for Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

The applications of telemonitoring are mainly in treating chronic illnesses, such as cardiopulmonary disease, asthma, and heart failure, at home. Telemonitoring is also a way of responding to the new needs of home care for the aging population. Real-time monitoring of patients in ambulances reduces the time taken to initiate treatment and allows the emergency crew to be better prepared. Telemonitoring moves patient care out of a clinical setting into the patient’s home, by utilizing telecommunication technologies, such as the internet, telephone, or video conferencing, to transmit physiological data and information about current symptoms, from the patient to the healthcare professionals. Telemonitoring programs can be flexible, individually tailored, and have the potential to provide access to specialist care for a larger number of patients, across a much greater geographical region, when compared to usual care. In the future, virtual reality, immersive environments, haptic feedback, and nanotechnology promise new ways of improving the capabilities of telemonitoring. Hence, telemonitoring is expected to help in augmenting the growth of the telemedicine market.

Detailed TOC of Europe Telemedicine Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Changing Socio-economic Factors

4.2.2 Higher Percentage of Digitally Literate Population Compared to Other Geographies

4.2.3 Favorable Policies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Interoperability between eHealth Solutions

4.3.2 Inadequate or Fragmented Legal Frameworks, including the Lack of Reimbursement Schemes for eHealth Services

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Tele-education

5.1.2 Teleconsultation

5.1.3 Telemonitoring

5.1.4 Teletraining

5.1.5 Telecare

5.1.6 Telesurgery

5.1.7 Teleconference

5.1.8 Other Services

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Telecom

5.3 By Specialty Area

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Dermatology

5.3.3 Neurology

5.3.4 Gynaecology

5.3.5 Emergency Care

5.3.6 Internal Medicine

5.3.7 Orthopedics

5.3.8 Other Specialty Areas

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 United Kingdom

5.4.1.2 Germany

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 BioTelemetry Inc.

6.1.3 Honeywell Life Sciences

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.6 McKesson Corporation

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 SHL Telemedicine Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

