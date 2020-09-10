“Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Europe Veterinary Vaccine market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share

The live attenuated vaccines segment of the European veterinary vaccine market is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.12% over the forecast period.

All vaccines licensed for oral or intranasal administration are attenuated. These vaccines must be stored and handled properly, with strict attention to temperature, even in the lyophilized (free-dried) state. After the reconstitution, the dose of the vaccine should be administered promptly (within 1 hour) or discarded. Some examples of these type of vaccines include canine distemper virus vaccines and all canine parvovirus and adenovirus-2 vaccines.

Owing to the rising use of live attenuated vaccines, the segment is contributing to the largest market share of the European veterinary vaccine market.

Detailed TOC of Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Livestock Diseases

4.2.2 Initiatives by Various Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players

4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines

4.3.2 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Animal Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines

5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines

5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines

5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines

5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines

5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines

5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines

5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines

5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines

5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines

5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.2 Virbac SA

6.1.3 Hester Biosciences Ltd

6.1.4 Eli Lilly & Company

6.1.5 Ceva Sante Animale

6.1.6 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

6.1.7 HIPRA

6.1.8 Zoetis Inc.

6.1.9 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

