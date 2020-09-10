Fertilizer Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Fertilizer Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fertilizer market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Fertilizer Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fertilizer Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999494

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999494

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizers

Micronutrients are essential for the optimum growth of plants. During 2013, nearly 50% of the cultivated land area worldwide of contained a low concentration of zinc. It was expected by 2018 that this deficiency would reach 65%. Field trials proved that the application of micronutrient fertilizers increased crop yield from 8% to 20% annually.

Yara International is the market leader, in terms of market share, in micronutrient fertilizers. The company plans to make further investments and is investing around USD 330 million in Brazil. It closed its manufacturing facilities in France, due to both strategic and economic considerations. Large companies are focusing on R&D, product launches, and aggressive acquisition strategy. In the past few years, Valagro has been the most active player, in terms of strategic development, in the global micronutrient market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for 60% of the global fertilizer market. South Asia and East Asia are the major fertilizer consumers in Asia. In 2015, Asia’s share of global nitrogen consumption was 60%, with China representing approximately half of the said consumption. In Asia, rice is a big nitrogen-consuming crop. Owing to the growing concern over the current pattern of fertilizer use, with heavy reliance on nitrogenous fertilizer, coupled with poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, have all emerged as major restraints to improve fertilizer effectiveness in the region. These concerns have given way to biofertilizers and micronutrient fertilizers to grow and fuel the fertilizers market in the region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Fertilizer market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999494

Detailed TOC of Fertilizer Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Findings of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Innovations in the Fertilizer Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bio-based Fertilizer

4.1.3 Growth in Demand for Micronutrient Fertilizer

4.1.4 Per Capita Arable Land Available for Cultivation is Decreasing, While Demand for Food Keeps Growing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulatory and Environmental Constraints

4.2.2 High Production Cost

4.2.3 Low Crop Prices

4.2.4 Low Access to Credit and Constrained Access to Input and Output Markets

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Nitrogenous

5.1.1.1 Urea

5.1.1.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

5.1.1.3 Ammonium Nitrate

5.1.1.4 Ammonium Sulfate

5.1.1.5 Ammonia

5.1.1.6 Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

5.1.2 Phosphatic

5.1.2.1 Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

5.1.2.2 Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

5.1.2.3 Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

5.1.2.4 Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

5.1.3 Potassic

5.1.4 Micronutrients

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses and Oil Seeds

5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.4 Commercial Crops

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Rest of Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 Japan

5.5.3 India

5.5.4 Australia

5.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6 South America

5.6.1 Brazil

5.6.2 Argentina

5.6.3 Rest of South America

5.7 Africa

5.7.1 South Africa

5.7.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nutrien Limited

6.4.2 Yara International

6.4.3 The Mosaic Company

6.4.4 CF Industries

6.4.5 Bunge Limited

6.4.6 Syngenta AG

6.4.7 Israel Chemicals Ltd

6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

6.4.10 Haifa Group

6.4.11 SQM

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Infrared Anti-sniper Detection System Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Line-Voltage Thermostats Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

VoIP Services Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Splenomegaly Therapeutics Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023

Orthopedic Surgical Instruments Package Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Trimethylaluminum Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Wood Processor Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Boats Temperature Sensors Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026