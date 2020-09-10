Flange Nut Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flange Nut market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global " Flange Nut Market " report 2020 gives a complete details of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions.

Additionally, the Flange Nut market trend provides an absolute study of prime players at intervals the market by weightlessness their product description, business outline, and business tactic. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Flange Nut’s future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

A Flange nut is a nut that has a wide flange at one end that acts as an integrated, non-spinning washer. This serves to distribute the pressure of the nut over the part being secured, reducing the chance of damage to the part and making it less likely to loosen as a result of an uneven fastening surface.

These nuts are mostly hexagonal in shape and are made up of hardened steel and often coated with zinc.

The Flange Nut market was valued at 770 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 970 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flange Nut.

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

FULLER

Locknut Technology

Ramco Specialties

Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH und Co. KG

Jergens Inc.

Jeng Bright International Corporation

TE-CO

Infasco

KMT Fasteners

RAY FU

Staytite Ltd

K.M Steel India

Jignesh Steel

Youbang

SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER

Dongrenying

Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products

Kamax

Ruian Weifu Standard Parts

Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts

Xinwangai

Haiyan Brother United Fastener

Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener

Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing

Ray Fu/Chen Nan

National Bolt & Nut

3M

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Flat Flange Nut

Flat Flange Nut

Serrated Flange Nut

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Flange Nut market for each application, including: –

Traffic

Electric power

Communication

Manufacturing