“Flat Panel C-arm Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Flat Panel C-arm market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Flat Panel C-arm Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Flat Panel C-arm Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Mini C-arms Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period

Mini C-arms are believed to have faster growth, when compared to full-size C-arms, as mini C-arms are specifically designed for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility, when compared to the full-size C-arm. Further, the market is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a faster pace, by launching new products in this segment. Pertaining to these factors, the mini C-arms segment is expected to register a high growth rate, during the forecast period.

Orthopedics and trauma segment is dominating the flat panel C-arm market

The orthopedics and trauma segment dominated the market in 2017, due to the ability of C-arm units to capture accurate images from various multiple positions. Furthermore, these devices have a wide range of applications in orthopedic surgeries, due to their precision in operating rooms. Products, such as Alpha, cios Fusion, and cios Select from Siemens Healthineers, have also contributed to the growth of the market, as they have set a standard in orthopedic surgeries. So, with the rising number of orthopedic surgeries, the market is also growing.

Detailed TOC of Flat Panel C-arm Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Advancements in Maneuverability and Imaging Capabilities

4.2.3 Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Procedural and Equipment Costs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fixed C-arm

5.1.2 Mobile C-arm

5.1.2.1 Full-size C-arm

5.1.2.2 Mini C-arm

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Gastroenterology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics and Trauma

5.2.5 Oncology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.2 Ziehm Imaging

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Orthoscan Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

