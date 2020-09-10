Fluoropolymers are high performance plastics widely high temperature and harsh chemical environments, majorly where a critical performance specification is need to be met. Fluoropolymers are widely used across automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, electrical and electronics and chemical processing applications among others owing to their high tensile strength and excellent heat resistance properties. Industrial applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global fluoropolymers market and is expected to remain a dominant application segment throughout the forecast period.

The global fluoropolymers market size was valued at $5,404 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $9,034 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Owing to increase in demand high insulation materials in electrical and electronics applications as well as for lightweight materials such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers to be used in automobiles and manufacturing components of aircrafts, the global fluoropolymers market witnesses numerous growth opportunities. Also, the use of fluoropolymers in different applications such as construction and chemical processing fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

The Chemours Company,Daikin Industries Ltd.,The 3M Company,Solvay SA,Dongue Group,Jiangsu Meilan,Shanghai Sanaifu,Arkema SA,Gujrat Fluorochemicals Ltd.,Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

The automotive application offers the maximum market potential in the global fluoropolymers market, owing to rapid developments and advancements in the technologies adopted in the automotive coating techniques. Moreover, rise in the demand for fluoropolymers especially in industrial applications as a tensile material is another major factor driving the overall demand for fluoropolymers across the globe. The fluoropolymers in automotive application market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, electrical and electronics and industrial applications also promise market growth.

The report segments the global fluoropolymers market based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), fluoroelastomers and others. Based on application, the market is divided into automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, industrial applications, chemical processing, healthcare and others. The automotive segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the global fluoropolymers market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Scope of the report:

Scope of the study:

