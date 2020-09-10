Bulletin Line

Food Contact Papers Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Food Contact Papers

This report focuses on “Food Contact Papers Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Contact Papers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Food Contact Papers:

  • Food or edibles, during processing, production, preparation, storing, serving and eventual consumption comes in contact with many articles and materials. These materials, which come in contact with food or other edibles are known as Food Contact Materials (FCMs). Food contact paper is commonly used for food packaging, for example, for bakery products, fruits, liquids and beverages, and takeout food.

    Food Contact Papers Market Manufactures:

  • Anchor Packaging
  • Ball Corporation
  • Bischof + Klein
  • Sharp Packaging
  • Mondi Group
  • International Paper Co
  • Burrows Paper
  • Nordic Paper Holding AB
  • Huntsman
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • DuPont
  • SGS SA
  • Intertek Group

    Food Contact Papers Market Types:

  • Poly Coated Paper
  • Non-Poly Coated Paper

    Food Contact Papers Market Applications:

  • Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles
  • Dairy Products
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Meat, Fish, and Poultry
  • Snacks and Side Dishes
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Food Contact Papers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The global food contact paper market has progressed owing to the compliance with regulations by food & beverage companies. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of consumers regarding the importance of food contact paper is also helping the market to grow.
  • The North America region is expected to retain the leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large key industry players and early adoption in the region. The Europe region is also expected to follow North America region in terms of market size. The region is expected to be driven by the increased demand for fresh food and bakery products, with countries like U.K., and Germany contributing a bulk of the revenue. Other regions are expected to hold a fragment of the market share.
    Questions Answered in the Food Contact Papers Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Food Contact Papers market?
    • How will the global Food Contact Papers market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Food Contact Papers market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Food Contact Papers market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Food Contact Papers market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Food Contact Papers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Contact Papers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Contact Papers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Food Contact Papers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Food Contact Papers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

