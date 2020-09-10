Food Humectants Market: Global Impact Of Covid-19 On Industry Chain Analysis And Regional Market Forecast 2020 To 2027

Global Food Humectants Market, By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product Type (Sugar Alcohol, Phosphate, Glycol, Glycerol, Lactate, Others), Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Functional & Nutritional Foods, Confectionery Products, Dairy Products, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global food humectants market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Humectants are generally used in food & beverages industry and its market is increasing in accordance with the latest advancement in the bakery & confectionery products, and nutritional and functional food & beverage industry. Whereas the consumption of humectants is highly demand in the segment of food & beverage, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care products and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of bakery food products with better shelf life

Growing consumer preference for sugarless and low calorie foods

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations for food humectant

Uncertainty and side effects related with humectants among the consumers

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Galactic a key player in food humectants developed the predictive modelling tool for food preservation which will allows manufacturers to prevent potential future risks with a minimum involvement of their R&D resources, while cutting consistent expenses and buying more time for market placement.

In November 2018, Cargill consolidates food ingredients distribution network in U.S and Canada to six channel partners.

Global food humectants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food humectants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the food humectants market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Brenntag Pte. Ltd., Acme-Hardesty Company.., GALACTIC, Roquette Frères, Barentz, Corbion N.V., WINWAY , Akash Purochem Private Limited, ICL, The Ransdal Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and Ashland.

