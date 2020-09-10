The food service packaging market was valued at US$ 63,605.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 100,715.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Food Service Packaging Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Food Service Packaging Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Food service packaging includes products such as cans, bottles, jars, ampules, plastic pots, aerosol containers, and wraps, among others, to preserve food products from contamination for an extended period. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food. It plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Foodservice packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Genpak LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

The global food service packaging market is driven by factors such as rising demand for RTC and RTE food products from the end-users and utilization of automation and amendments in food safety regulations by various government organizations such as FDI. However, the complicated nature of the food service packaging supply chain is anticipated to restrain food service packaging market growth during the forecast period. The growing concerns related to environment and human health have increased the demand for recyclable reusable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, which is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the food service packaging industry players.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Food Service Packaging Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Food Service Packaging Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

The demand for food packaging is increasing at a high rate owing to rising consumer interest towards the consumption of fresh products with an extended shelf-life and controlled quality. This factor helps the food packaging manufacturers to design and develop new & safe packaging. On another side, a rising global population puts extra pressure on food production sectors to adopt enhanced food packaging solutions in order to reduce food wastage. In addition, due to time constraint faced by the individuals, the demand for frozen, processed & semi-processed food items by the individuals with higher nutritional value is on the rise. This leads to the high demand for new substitutes in food packaging solutions such as packaging for easy-to-cook products, ready meal kits with a microwavable film. Thus the food service packaging manufacturers are making important investments for the development of novel and innovative technologies for food packaging.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Food Service Packaging Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

