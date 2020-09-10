Fruit Beer Market Showing Tremendous Growth With Top Players Are Joseph James Brewing Company, Lindemans Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery, Magic Hat Brewing Company

Fruit beer is a kind of a non-specific term which generally describes different types of beer made from fruit. Fruit beer is a form of stout or large which contains fruit added as a flavoring agent or an adjunct. The concept of fruit beer originated in Belgium and currently it is prevalent across the world. Fruits such as raspberries, peaches, cherries and plums, consists an aroma of malt or hop which makes them ideal to be used as a base of production of fruit beers. Rise in consumption of fruit beer amongst teenagers along with increase in disposable income has stimulated the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: All Saints Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, Cascade Brewing,- Hokkaido Brewing, Joseph James Brewing Company, Lindemans Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery, Magic Hat Brewing Company, Molson Coors Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company

What is the Dynamics of Fruit Beer Market?

The fruit beer market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer preference towards alcoholic beverages products coupled with increasing adoption of western culture. Availability of divesified variety of fruit beers is further driving the consumption of fruit beer in the recent past. However, increased in number of campaigns against alcohol consumption is projected to hamper the fruit beer market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rise in investment in research and development activities is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Fruit Beer Market?

The “Global Fruit Beer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fruit beer market with detailed market segmentation by flavor, distribution channel, and geography. The global fruit beer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fruit beer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global fruit beer market is segmented on the basis of flavor and distribution channel. On the basis of flavor, the fruit beer market is segmented into raspberry, peach, blueberry, cherries, plums and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the fruit beer market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarket, specialty stores, online and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Fruit Beer Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fruit beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fruit beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FRUIT BEER MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FRUIT BEER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FRUIT BEER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FRUIT BEER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FLAVOR

8. FRUIT BEER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

9. FRUIT BEER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

