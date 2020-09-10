Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc :

Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc is mounted in airplane wheel brake device, it is an important component which is usually used for takeoff, landing, gliding, turning and stopping the. It realizes brake and ensures the safety of a flight and is belonging to the consumable parts. There are two kinds of airplane brake disc, powder metallurgy brakes and carbon brakes. It is the inevitable trend that carbon brakes, which have excellent mechanical properties, thermal physical properties and good friction and wear properties, will replace powder metallurgy brakes in the aviation industry.Airplane carbon brake disc is an advanced technique in brake device. Compared to steel brakes, it is lighter, has better heat dissipation property, and does not reduce the energy absorption characteristics at high temperatures.

Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Manufactures:

Messier-Bugatti(FR)

UTC Aerospace Systems (USA)

Meggitt Airplane Braking Systems(UK)

Honeywell (USA)

Xiâ€™an Aviation Brake Technology(CN)

Xiâ€™an Chaoma Technology(CN)

Hunan Boyun New Materials(CN)

Beijing Baimtec Material(CN)

Lantai Aviation Equipment(CN)

Luhang Carbon Materials(CN) Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Types:

CVD

Short Fiber Impregnated Carbonization Global Airplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Applications:

Civil Aviation

Military Aircraft

Airplane carbon brake disc technology used in aircraft braking areas since the 1960s. Carbon brakes can withstand high temperatures and not easy to wear. Therefore, it has won the trust of world’s major aircraft manufacturers and airlines. Carbon brakes gradually replaced the traditional powder metallurgy process brakes.

As a type of consumption equipment, the safety of airplane carbon brake is vital to an aircraft, so its technical standards are very strict. Prefabricated aircraft carbon has brakes complex production process and high technical difficulty. Only a few aviation equipment manufacturers mastered this technology in the past. Industrial technical requirements are so hard that just a few manufacturers monopolize the market. After years of exploration and research, China has had the technology. There are a number of domestic manufacturers have been put into production now.