Global AquaFeed Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global AquaFeed Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global AquaFeed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Aquafeed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients.

CP Group

Cargill

New Hope Group

Purina Animal Nutrition

Wenâ€™s Food Group

BRF

Tyson Foods

East Hope Group

JA Zen-Noh

Twins Group

ForFarmers

Nutreco

Haid Group

NACF

Tongwei Group

Yuetai Group

TRS Global AquaFeed Market Types:

Premix Feed

High-End Extruded Feed

Aquatic Feed

Other Global AquaFeed Market Applications:

Poultry

Ruminant

Pig

Aqua

Pet

Market competition is intens. Tongwei Group, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco are the leaders of industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customer. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding marketing, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Global AquaFeed is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 50800 million USD in 2024, from 39900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.