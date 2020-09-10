Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups

Global “Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups in these regions. This report also studies the Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups :

  • Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities while also including the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. People who have disabilities often have difficulty performing activities of daily living (ADLs) independently, or even with assistance. ADLs are self-care activities that include toileting, mobility (ambulation), eating, bathing, dressing and grooming. Assistive technology can ameliorate the effects of disabilities that limit the ability to perform ADLs. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. For example, wheelchairs provide independent mobility for those who cannot walk, while assistive eating devices can enable people who cannot feed themselves to do so. Due to assistive technology, people with disabilities have an opportunity of a more positive and easygoing lifestyle, with an increase in “social participation,” “security and control,” and a greater chance to “reduce institutional costs without significantly increasing household expenses.”

    Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market Manufactures:

  • Sonova Holding
  • William Demant
  • Invacare
  • Ottobock
  • Starkey
  • GN ReSound
  • Sivantos
  • Cochlear
  • WidexÂ 
  • Sunrise Medical
  • PermobilÂ Corp
  • MED-EL
  • Pride Mobility

    Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market Types:

  • HearingÂ Aids
  • MedicalÂ MobilityÂ AidsÂ &Â AmbulatoryÂ Devices
  • VisionÂ &Â ReadingÂ Aids
  • MedicalÂ FurnitureÂ &Â BathroomÂ SafetyÂ Products

    Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market Applications:

  • For Elderly
  • For Disabled
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups includes hearing aids, medical mobility aids & ambulatory devices, vision & reading aids and medical furniture & bathroom safety products, and the proportion of hearing aids in 2017 is about 57%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is widely used for the elderly, the disabled and other diseases. The most proportion of Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is used for the disabled, and the proportion in 2017 is nearly 50%.
  • Mexico, China, Africa, South America, India and Southeast Asia are the middle and low income countries we focused on in our report, and these six regions account for 19% of the whole global market. China is the largest consumption place of the middle/low income countries, with a consumption market share nearly 5.6% in 2017 globally.
  • Market competition is not intense. Sonova Holding, William Demant, Invacare, Ottobock, Starkey, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 25500 million USD in 2024, from 16500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

