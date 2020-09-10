Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Automotive Electric Actuators in these regions. This report also studies the Global Automotive Electric Actuators market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Automotive Electric Actuators :

An actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system.

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Magna

Continental

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Hella

Mahle Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Types:

Throttle Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator

Brake Actuator

Body

Others Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The global production of Global Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries;

The global consumption of Global Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%;

The average price of Global Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market.

The worldwide market for Global Automotive Electric Actuators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 4400 million USD in 2024, from 2350 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.