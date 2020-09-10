Bulletin Line

Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive Electric Actuators

Global "Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Automotive Electric Actuators in these regions. This report also studies the Global Automotive Electric Actuators market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Automotive Electric Actuators :

  • An actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system.

    Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Manufactures:

  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • Delphi
  • Magna
  • Continental
  • Valeo
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Hitachi
  • Hella
  • Mahle

    Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Types:

  • Throttle Actuator
  • Fuel Injection Actuator
  • Brake Actuator
  • Body
  • Others

    Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global production of Global Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries;
  • The global consumption of Global Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%;
  • The average price of Global Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;
  • In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.
  • Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market.
  • The worldwide market for Global Automotive Electric Actuators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 4400 million USD in 2024, from 2350 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Automotive Electric Actuators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Automotive Electric Actuators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Automotive Electric Actuators , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Automotive Electric Actuators in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Automotive Electric Actuators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Automotive Electric Actuators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

