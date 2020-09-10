Global Basmati Rice Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Basmati Rice Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Basmati Rice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Basmati Rice :

Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.

Scope of this Report:

The Global Basmati Rice industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in India, Pakistan and Kenya, such as KRBL Limited, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods and Kohinoor Rice. At present, KRBL Limited is the world leader, holding 4.83% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Global Basmati Rice increases from 8446.7 K MT in 2012 to 10545.2 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.70%. In 2016, the Global Basmati Rice consumption market is led by Middle East and Middle East is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 27.08% of global consumption of Global Basmati Rice .

Global Basmati Rice downstream is wide and recently Global Basmati Rice has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Direct Edible and Deep Processing. Globally, the Global Basmati Rice market is mainly driven by growing demand for Direct Edible. Direct Edible accounts for nearly 94.72% of total downstream consumption of Global Basmati Rice in global.

Global Basmati Rice can be mainly divided into Indian Global Basmati Rice , Pakistani Global Basmati Rice and Kenya Global Basmati Rice which Indian Global Basmati Rice captures about 76.57% of Global Basmati Rice market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of Global Basmati Rice .

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Global Basmati Rice consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Global Basmati Rice is estimated to be 17613.7.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.