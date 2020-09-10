Bulletin Line

Global Cutting Boards Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Cutting Boards

Global “Global Cutting Boards Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Cutting Boards in these regions. This report also studies the Global Cutting Boards market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Cutting Boards :

  • Global Cutting Boards , also called chopping boards, is a type of kitchen utensils, mainly used in conjunction with the knife to cut meat, fish, vegetables and fruits and so on.

    Global Cutting Boards Market Manufactures:

  • John Boos
  • Epicurean
  • Joseph Joseph
  • Edward Wohl
  • San Jamar
  • Suncha
  • Sage
  • Larch Wood
  • Paul Michael
  • Neoflam
  • Fackelmann
  • Hasegawa
  • Zeller Present
  • Parker-Asahi
  • Madeira
  • Fujian Huayun

    Global Cutting Boards Market Types:

  • Wood material
  • Plastic material
  • Composite materials
  • Bamboo materials
  • Other (glass, steel, marble material etc.)

    Global Cutting Boards Market Applications:

  • Household use
  • Industrial use

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Global Cutting Boards industry concentration is low; there are more than ten thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America, Western European and Japan.
  • The Global Cutting Boards industry is distributed by raw materials, many global famous manufactures in U.S. and E.U. make the woody cutting boards, while Chinese adopt bamboo widely, such as Suncha and Fujian Huayun. Japan as the advanced industrial country with a long story of cooking culture, the two famous cutting board companies both mainly adopt composite materials. Since the characters of cutting board industry, companies always manufacture located.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developing countries, because of the higher replacement rate of cheaper cutting boards. While food industry, supermarkets and restaurants, etc. become increasing consumption fields. China takes the market share of 34.33%, followed by U.S.A. with 24.84%. Europe and Japanâ€™s consumption market occupies 21.86%.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and there will be appeared more specialized companies.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international companies prefer combination of stationed in physical stores and electricity sales, or some kitchen ware brands set direct-sale store and present their cutting boards.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business covering located market, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • In the Global Cutting Boards market, there still exists a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.
  • The market is influenced by the price, while the cutting boards are necessities of life. People considers the low price referring to low quality and high replacement rate, hence some more expensive cutting boards are quite popular. Although China domestic companies have price advantage since the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products, the duration is much shorter than high quality goods.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, the stable and a little bit slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands in similar class will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, such as luxury psychology as the increasing incomes, and the customs policy and environment policies, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of new material Global Cutting Boards will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Global Cutting Boards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million USD in 2024, from 9580 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Cutting Boards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

